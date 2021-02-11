GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 28,800.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,909,986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GenTech stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. GenTech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About GenTech

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

