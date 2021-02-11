Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.23

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $9.18. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 59,822 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.52 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

