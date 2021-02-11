GET Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $255,083.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded up 92.8% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $255,083.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

