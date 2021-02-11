Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,436 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $60,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

