Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,000. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 375,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 216,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,182. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

