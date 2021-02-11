Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 93,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.