Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the January 14th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 93,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $2.60.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.