Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $21.67 million and $46,555.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00385256 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

