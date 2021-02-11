Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $215.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

