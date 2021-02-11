Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Global Payments stock opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.