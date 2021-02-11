Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 49.3% Higher This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 11th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $181,642.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00058252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.42 or 0.01097518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,489.93 or 0.05322582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026789 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Global Social Chain Coin Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,262,105 coins. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

