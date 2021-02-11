Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Up 272.0% in January

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,100 shares, an increase of 272.0% from the January 14th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,102,295,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GTLL remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 270,265,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,330,875. Global Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets, and logistics. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services.

