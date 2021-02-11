Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $948,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000.

