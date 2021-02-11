Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.09

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and traded as high as $31.47. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 4,066 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

