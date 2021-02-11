Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,950.0% from the January 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

NASDAQ CATH opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $48.58.

