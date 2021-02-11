Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 787.8% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned about 5.65% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GXTG traded down $7.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.