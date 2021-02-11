Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 16,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GLRI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Glori Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
Glori Energy Company Profile
