Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 16,400.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GLRI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Glori Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

Glori Energy Company Profile

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

