Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Glu Mobile by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,427,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after buying an additional 568,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

