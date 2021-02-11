GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0262

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $244,361.67 and approximately $3,253.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00011751 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,328,316 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.