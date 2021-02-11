GoByte Hits Market Cap of $236,037.20 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. GoByte has a market cap of $236,037.20 and approximately $6,418.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012923 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,324,063 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.