Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Up 337.5% in January

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GMLPP stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

