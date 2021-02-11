Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 4,151,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 91.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 382,924 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 567.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 129,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.