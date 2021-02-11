Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

GFI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 4,151,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 91.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 382,924 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 567.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 129,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

