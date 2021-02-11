Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Volume Tops $11,574.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $11,574.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.14 or 0.00400313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003487 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.