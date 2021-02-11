Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the January 14th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,063,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLDFF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Thursday. 26,835,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,081. Golden Leaf has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

