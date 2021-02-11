Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.59

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 19031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $802.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

