Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Golden VY Bancshares stock remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Golden VY Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile

Golden VY Bancshares Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

