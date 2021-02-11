Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Golden VY Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Golden VY Bancshares stock remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Golden VY Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
Golden VY Bancshares Company Profile
