GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 5.1%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.18 and last traded at $54.08. 1,126,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,893,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

