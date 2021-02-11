Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, an increase of 788.5% from the January 14th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of GRSV traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,861. Gores Holdings V has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Holdings V during the 4th quarter worth $9,125,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,160,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings V in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings V Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

