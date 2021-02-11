GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.67. GrainCorp shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 4,821 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GrainCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

