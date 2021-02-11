Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.50. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 1,095,190 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$517.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.