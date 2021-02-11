Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $1,024,754.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,466,709 shares in the company, valued at $43,842,701.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 389,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $183,065.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 303,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $148,470.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 700,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $399,285.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 291,724 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $128,358.56.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $235,280.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,252,994 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $856,137.72.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,453,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $596,099.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 549,276 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $164,782.80.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 53,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $14,980.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $29,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,875,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.55 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

