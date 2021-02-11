Gravity 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Gravity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $653,515.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00260549 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00094871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00076551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00085407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,158.07 or 0.96017644 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Token Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.