Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood Sells 520 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $27,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

