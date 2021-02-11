Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $24.44.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $868,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Green Plains by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

