Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GPRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 12,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $909.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

