Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the January 14th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNPG remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Green Planet Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Green Planet Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.