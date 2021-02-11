Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Short Interest Update

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 91.8% from the January 14th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNPG remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02. Green Planet Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Green Planet Group alerts:

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.