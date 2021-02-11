Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GPDB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,824. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Green PolkaDot Box
