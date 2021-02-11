Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green PolkaDot Box Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GPDB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the January 14th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPDB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,824. Green PolkaDot Box has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Green PolkaDot Box alerts:

About Green PolkaDot Box

Green Polkadot Box Incorporated operates an online membership club that offers natural and organic food in the United States. It sells fresh and packaged food, and other products to health-conscious customers through its Web site, greenpolkadotbox.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mount Pleasant, Utah.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Green PolkaDot Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green PolkaDot Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.