Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

GTBIF opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

