Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 1,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

