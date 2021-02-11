GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in January

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GERS stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

