GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 12,600.0% in January

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GERS stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
About GreenShift
Read More: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.