Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.99 and last traded at $39.98. Approximately 395,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 306,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor receptor 2/neu-expressing (HER2/neu) cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

