Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Short Interest Down 88.0% in January

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the January 14th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gridsum stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 148,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,792. Gridsum has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47.

Get Gridsum alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gridsum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 1,029,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gridsum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.