Griffin Securities Weighs in on Dassault Systèmes SE’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dassault Systèmes in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

DASTY opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $231.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

