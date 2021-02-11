Grimm (GRIMM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,979.36

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 145.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded 77.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a market capitalization of $15,979.36 and $212.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grimm Coin Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com

Buying and Selling Grimm

Grimm can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

