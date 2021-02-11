GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 12.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $55.04. 6,286,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 2,968,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,101.02 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.