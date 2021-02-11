GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 14th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHOT remained flat at $$0.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,062. GrowLife has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Get GrowLife alerts:

GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter.

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. The company distributes and sells its products through a network of representatives, regional centers, and its e-commerce website. GrowLife, Inc is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.