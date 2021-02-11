Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa stock remained flat at $$5.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.70.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

