GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the January 14th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSAH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 2,048,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

