GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.18 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,505 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $426,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $211.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

