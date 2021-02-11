GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,591.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total value of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,683 shares of company stock worth $70,710,092. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,544.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,437.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,312.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

