GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Sonos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 11.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 33.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,210. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

